UK Brexit ministry says no set date for EU negotiations to end

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Wednesday that there was no set date for Brexit talks to end and Nov. 21 was simply the date MPs proposed Brexit secretary Dominic Raab should appear before a Brexit committee.

“There is no set date for the (EU) negotiations to conclude,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement after Raab’s letter to the Chair of parliament’s Committee on Exiting the European Union was published. “The 21st November was the date offered by the Chair of the Select Committee for the Secretary of State to give evidence.”