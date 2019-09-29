Rees-Mogg - DUP backing will bring in support for Brexit deal

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks during the Conservative Party in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Conservative and opposition lawmakers will likely vote through any Brexit deal that Prime Minister Johnson secures if the Northern Irish DUP party support it, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Sunday.

“I think if the DUP are happy with the deal there will be very few Conservatives, including those who are without the whip, who are then against a deal, and at that point there are a number of people in other parties who think that yes we must now just finish this,” Rees-Mogg told the party’s annual conference in Manchester.

“I think the mood has changed in the country at large that everybody now wants to leave and start talking about other things and I think that is true in the House of Commons as well.”