LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose to a 10-week high versus the euro on Friday after European Union Brexit negotiators said that a divorce deal with Britain was “very close”.

A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The pound rose to 88.19 pence, its highest since 16 July, on the report which cited two diplomatic sources.

The British currency also rose to a five-day high versus the dollar of $1.3053.