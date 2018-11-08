Brexit deal to be published next week, draft timetable cited by Times reporter

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrive for meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 6, 2018. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s Brexit deal with the European Union will be published on Tuesday after the cabinet reviews the deal on Monday, according to a draft timetable being discussed in London, the deputy political editor for The Times said.

“Under one draft timetable discussed in Whitehall today: Cabinet likely Monday,” Sam Coates said.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab will meet EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday, the same day as the publication of the full Withdrawal Agreement and outline political declaration, Coates said.

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to the lower house of the British parliament, the House of Commons on Wednesday, Coates said. An EU summit could be held around Nov 23-25, Coates said.