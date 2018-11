FILE PHOTO: The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will meet EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at 0650 GMT on Thursday, a statement said.

Barnier is likely to say that “decisive progress” has been made in Brexit talks with Britain, allowing Tusk to call an extraordinary summit of EU leaders to rubber-stamp the deal.