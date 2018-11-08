Brexit deal could be reached in coming days - Austrian newspaper

FILE PHOTO: The British flag flies next to European flags at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - London and Brussels could reach a deal on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union in the coming days, Austrian newspaper Der Standard on Thursday cited European Commission sources as saying.

It said the sources had made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) in Helsinki, where leaders have gathered to elect a frontrunner for next year’s European Parliament elections.