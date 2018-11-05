Brexit deal will not be agreed this week - Sun political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - No Brexit deal is likely to be agreed this week between Britain and the European Union and the prospective dates for an emergency summit to seal a deal have been pushed back to Nov. 27 or 28, The Sun newspaper’s political editor said on Monday.

“Brexit latest: Whitehall sources say no deal is likely at all this week, nor will Cabinet be asked to decide on any fresh offer to the EU tomorrow,” Tom Newton Dunn, The Sun’s political editor wrote on Twitter.

“Prospective dates for an emergency EU summit to agree any deal also pushed back to Nov 27 or 28,” he said.