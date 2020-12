FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are heading towards a trade deal that will satisfy Brexit supporters, BBC Newsnight’s Political Editor Nicholas Watt tweeted on Tuesday.

“Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU. Eurosceptics being reassured they will be happy,” he wrote on Twitter.