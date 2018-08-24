UK minister says November Brexit deal would be manageable

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would be able to handle a delay in securing a Brexit deal with the European Union if the talks extended into November and missed their informal October deadline, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: David Lidington arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“If it slips beyond October into November, I think that is manageable,” Lidington told the BBC on Friday, when asked about comments by the EU’s chief negotiator suggesting a deal may not be agreed by October.