FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
August 24, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK minister says November Brexit deal would be manageable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would be able to handle a delay in securing a Brexit deal with the European Union if the talks extended into November and missed their informal October deadline, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: David Lidington arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“If it slips beyond October into November, I think that is manageable,” Lidington told the BBC on Friday, when asked about comments by the EU’s chief negotiator suggesting a deal may not be agreed by October.

Reporting by William James, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.