Brexit delay law will not complete House of Lords stages on Thursday -Labour

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s upper house of parliament will not finish debating and voting on a new law which would force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a delay to Brexit until Monday, the opposition Labour Party said.

The law is being rushed through a legislative process which usually takes months to try to make sure it comes into effect before May attends a summit of EU leaders on April 10. Pro-Brexit lawmakers in the House of Lords have been trying to delay its progress.

Labour Lords said on Twitter that, following internal discussions, the bill would pass the initial stages on Thursday with the remaining stages taking place on Monday.