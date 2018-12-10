UK government can delay Brexit vote without parliament's approval - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government can delay a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal without needing the approval of parliament, a source in Whitehall said on Monday.

The source in Whitehall, the area known as the centre of Britain’s government, said the vote would be delayed and that the government could do so without having to get the approval of parliament.

Earlier on Monday, several members of parliament said they believed they could thwart any attempt to delay the vote on May’s agreement with the European Union by objecting to her government’s bid to do so.