An anti-Brexit protester wears an EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament voted on Thursday to seek a delay to Brexit.

MPs approved by 412 to 202 a motion setting out the option to have a short delay by agreeing to a Brexit deal by March 20 or a longer delay if no deal can be agreed in time.