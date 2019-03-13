May - Britain could face long Brexit delay if no consensus found

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks on as Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party (not pictured) speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could face a long delay to Brexit if MPs cannot agree a way forward in coming days, Prime Minister Theresa May said after MPs voted to reject leaving the European Union without a deal in any circumstance.

“If the House finds a way in the coming days to support a deal, it would allow the government to seek a short, limited, technical extension to Article 50 ... Such a short technical extension is only likely to be on offer if we have a deal in place,” May told parliament.

“The House has to understand and accept that if it is not willing to support a deal in the coming days and - as it is not willing to support leaving without a deal on March 29 - then it is suggesting that there will need to be a much longer extension to Article 50,” she said, adding that the longer extension would mean Britain would undoubtedly have to take part in European Parliament elections in May.