Senior Conservative lawmaker said would welcome delay to Brexit vote - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said he would welcome a delay to parliament’s planned Dec. 11 Brexit vote if she cannot provide clarity on how Britain would leave the so-called Irish backstop, the BBC reported.

BBC reporter Nicholas Watt said on Twitter that Graham Brady, who chairs the influential 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers and who would run any leadership contest if May is ousted, made the comments in an interview on Thursday.

Worries about the backstop, intended to ensure no return of border controls between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland, are a key driver of opposition to the deal.

