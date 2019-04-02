UK lawmakers set out plans to force May to seek further delay to Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of British lawmakers published a piece of legislation on Tuesday which would force the government to seek a delay to Brexit, to prevent a no-deal exit on April 12.

“We are now in a really dangerous situation with a serious and growing risk of No Deal in 10 days’ time,” said opposition Labour lawmaker, Yvette Cooper, who has proposed the legislation alongside Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin.

“The Prime Minister has a responsibility to prevent that happening ... If the government won’t act urgently, then parliament has a responsibility to try to ensure that happens even though we are right up against the deadline.”