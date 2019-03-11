Brexit talks at a delicate stage, May's spokesman says

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks to secure changes to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal are at a delicate stage and negotiations are continuing at a technical level before a parliamentary vote on the agreement, May’s spokesman said on Monday.

May is due to give members of parliament another vote on her deal on Tuesday, but she is yet to get the legally binding changes to the “backstop” insurance policy for the Irish border that she said she wanted after it was defeated by a record margin in a first vote in January.