No positive Brexit developments since UK parliament postponed vote - Danish PM

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrives on December 13, 2018 in Brussels for a European Summit aimed at discussing the Brexit deal, the long-term budget and the single market. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister said on Monday he had seen no positive developments in the Brexit negotiations since the British parliament postponed its vote in early December.

“I unfortunately have the impression that nothing has moved in a positive direction since the vote in the British parliament was postponed,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at a conference in Copenhagen.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a planned vote on the deal after conceding it was set to be defeated. The fate of the United Kingdom’s March 29 exit from the EU is deeply uncertain as parliament is likely to reject May’s deal on Tuesday evening.