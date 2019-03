Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrives on December 13, 2018 in Brussels for a European Summit aimed at discussing the Brexit deal, the long-term budget and the single market. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The European Union needs clarity from Britain regarding the country’s departure from the union, Denmark’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

“It is not clear what (British Prime Minister) Theresa May’s next step will be in regards to Brexit. The EU needs clarity,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters in Copenhagen.