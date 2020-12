European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A dinner between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is ongoing, a British spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two sides have been in discussion for more than two hours, in what is billed as a make or break meeting for negotiations on a trade deal.