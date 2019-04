Britain's Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain March 24, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party and a staunch Brexit supporter, attacked her new plan to delay Brexit and open talks with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

“This is an utter disaster,” he told Sky News’ deputy political editor Beth Rigby on Tuesday.

“We are just about to legitimise Corbyn. It is appalling.”