LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative Party does not need a new leader to settle deep divisions over the government’s Brexit strategy, Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader and eurosceptic lawmaker, said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Secretary for Work and Pensions, Iain Duncan Smith, arrives for a television interview in central London, Britain March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Speaking on Sky News, Duncan Smith said he was in favour of trying to convince Prime Minister Theresa May to change tack in her strategy to leave the European Union rather than replacing her by mounting an “insurrection”.