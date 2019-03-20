Former Conservative leader warns PM May that Brexit delay would cause problems

FILE PHOTO: British former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A delay to Brexit creates problems and can only be justified if British Prime Minister Theresa May can change her withdrawal deal, former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith said on Wednesday.

“Any delay creates a bow wave of problems, not just for the government here but for the governing party around the country,” Duncan Smith, now a backbencher in May’s party, told BBC Radio.

“There is only one reason that would pass muster, and that would be because the agreement has to be changed... Any delay must be hinged around the idea of getting change to the deal, but any other reason simply doesn’t work.”