Northern Irish DUP tells May: abandon the Brexit 'backstop'

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), appears on the BBC's Marr Show, in London, Britain, November 25, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s Conservative government said on Monday she had told Prime Minister Theresa May to scrap the “backstop” in the Brexit deal.

“Just finished a call with the Prime Minister,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said on Twitter. “My message was clear. The backstop must go. Too much time has been wasted. Need a better deal. Disappointed it has taken so long for Prime Minister to listen.”

The backstop aims to ensure there is no hard land border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, which is an EU member. But many UK members of parliament fear the backstop will leave Britain subject indefinitely to EU rules, long after the country has given up a say in drafting them.