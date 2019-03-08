DUP sources describe Barnier offer as 'non-starter' - Sky News

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BELFAST (Reuters) - Proposals from the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that would give Britain the unilateral right to leave the customs union are a “non-starter”, a Sky News reporter cited sources in the Democratic Unionist party as saying on Friday.

Sky Northern Ireland correspondent David Blevins quoted DUP sources in a Twitter post as saying the Barnier proposal showed “no respect to the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom. It’s a non-starter.”