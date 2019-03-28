DUP not in talks right now with May's government about Brexit deal - BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party is not engaged in any further talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on her Brexit deal at the moment, the BBC’s political editor said, citing unidentified DUP sources.

“DUP sources tell me they are not engaged in any further talks at the moment,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

The DUP props up May’s minority government and its support is vital if May’s Brexit deal is to clear parliament after being rejected twice before. The DUP has said it is opposed to the deal.