DUP says it told UK it could not accept Brexit deal text
#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

DUP says it told UK it could not accept Brexit deal text

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May said it only got the text of the draft Brexit deal late on Monday morning and that the party told the British government that the terms were unacceptable.

Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party speaks, flanked by other DUP MP's, outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Despite several briefings over the course of the last few weeks, we only received written texts late yesterday morning,” Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said.

“We understand this was due in part to delays caused by the Irish government and the EU negotiating team,” Dodds told reporters. “Upon immediate receipt of that text we indicated to senior government representatives that it was clearly unacceptable in its current form.”

Dodds said the party would work for as long as needed to get the Brexit deal right.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

