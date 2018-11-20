Brexit
November 20, 2018 / 5:40 PM / in an hour

Boris Johnson, Chancellor Hammond expected to attend DUP conference - source

1 Min Read

Boris Johnson addresses delegates at a Conservative Home fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BELFAST (Reuters) - British Chancellor Philip Hammond and former foreign minister Boris Johnson are both expected to attend the annual conference of the Democratic Unionist Party in Belfast this weekend, a source from the party told Reuters on Tuesday.

The British government is dependent on the party’s 10 votes to pass legislation in parliament, but it abstained in votes on Monday in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.