Boris Johnson, Chancellor Hammond expected to attend DUP conference - source

Boris Johnson addresses delegates at a Conservative Home fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BELFAST (Reuters) - British Chancellor Philip Hammond and former foreign minister Boris Johnson are both expected to attend the annual conference of the Democratic Unionist Party in Belfast this weekend, a source from the party told Reuters on Tuesday.

The British government is dependent on the party’s 10 votes to pass legislation in parliament, but it abstained in votes on Monday in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.