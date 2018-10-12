DUP says 'critical' that Brexit backstop is time-limited

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is critical that any “backstop” deal between Britain and the EU to maintain an open Irish border be time-limited, the deputy head of the Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds said in a Twitter post on Friday.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster and DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speak to television crews outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“This is critical,” said Dodds, whose party’s 10 lawmakers support British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government. “If it isn’t then the UK including Northern Ireland would be trapped in unacceptable arrangements unless and until the EU decide otherwise.”