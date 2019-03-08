Northern Ireland's DUP - Barnier's Brexit proposal 'neither realistic nor sensible'

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s proposal giving Britain the unilateral right to leave the customs union is “neither realistic nor sensible”, the deputy head of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday.

“This is neither a realistic nor sensible proposal from Michel Barnier,” Nigel Dodds, whose party props up Britain’s minority government, said in a statement. “It disrespects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

“We need to work for a sensible deal which can work for everyone in Northern Ireland. It is possible but there must be less intransigence in Brussels,” said Dodds.