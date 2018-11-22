May must ditch Irish backstop for DUP support, MP says

Britain's Conservative party leader and Prime Minister Theresa May (R) stands next to Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (L), as DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson (2L) sits and signs paperwork with Britain's Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury, and Chief Whip, Gavin Williamson, whilst posing for a photograph inside 10 Downing Street in central London on June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May needs to ditch her agreement to an Irish border backstop in her Brexit deal if she is to get the support of the small Northern Irish party which props up her government, a lawmaker from the party said on Thursday.

“There are alternative arrangements that can be put in place without the need for the backstop,” Jeffrey Donaldson of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said in parliament.

“If she wants to have the support of my party for the withdrawal agreement, then we need to see an end of the backstop, and those alternative arrangements put in place.”