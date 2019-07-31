DUP leader says she sees ways to deal with Irish border issue

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster and DUP member Diane Dodds (not pictured) hold a news conference after a meeting with EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Ireland party that is propping up British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said on Wednesday she believed a deal can be done between Britain and the European Union on solving an impasse over the Irish border.

“There are ways to deal with this issue if there is a willingness on both sides,” Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster told journalists after meeting Johnson in Belfast. “So I hope Dublin will dial down the rhetoric and there will be a willingness to engage with our prime minister.”