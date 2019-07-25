DUP calls for 'fresh start' in search for a sensible deal

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster and DUP member Diane Dodds (not pictured) hold a news conference after a meeting with EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Ireland party that will prop up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new British government said his appointment was a “fresh start” and called on London, Brussels and Dublin to renew efforts for a “sensible deal”

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said the referendum decision had to be implemented in order for government to move on to other problems such as wait times for healthcare services and school budgets.

“The Brexit negotiations have dominated our politics for three years. We need to respect the referendum result. The democratic decision has been made,” she said.

“Whether in London or Brussels or indeed Dublin, now is the time to work for a sensible deal. The intransigence of the last three years must be left behind or else we are destined for a WTO exit in October.”