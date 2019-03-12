DUP leader Foster says we are at pivotal moment in Brexit - RTE

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday said the decision on whether to accept assurances secured by British Prime Minister Theresa May from the EU was a pivotal moment in the Brexit process, Ireland’s RTE reported.

Foster “will be talking to @theresa_may later,” RTE London correspondent Fiona Mitchell said in a post on Twitter.

“Mrs Foster says huge decisions have to be made and this is a pivotal moment. Decisions will be taken over the day,” the post said.