October 12, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

DUP MP says party would vote no-confidence in May if Brexit deal bad

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party would vote “no confidence” in British Prime Minister Theresa May unless a “sensible Brexit” is delivered, one of the party’s 10 members of parliament told the BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Politics programme on Friday.

In the circumstances of a “bad Brexit deal”, the DUP’s 10 members of parliament would withdraw their support for May and vote against her in a confidence vote, MP Emma Little-Pengelly was quoted by the BBC as saying.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

