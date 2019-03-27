Sterling falls after Northern Irish DUP says will not support May's deal

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a box at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday after the Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said it would not support her Brexit deal.

The pound slipped into negative territory after DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky she could not sign up to something that would damage the Union.

The British currency fell to $1.3182, down 0.1 percent on the day.

It had traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3221 before the DUP statement.