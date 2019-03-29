DUP opposition to Brexit deal 'still stands' - spokesman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) stance that it cannot back a Brexit divorce deal that does not protect the whole of the United Kingdom “still stands and is our position,” a spokesman for the party said on Friday.

The spokesman was responding to a tweet from the political editor of The Sun newspaper who quoted some unnamed members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party as saying they thought “something was underway with the DUP” ahead of Friday’s vote on the divorce agreement.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose 10 lawmakers in London prop up May’s government, wrote in the Belfast Telegraph earlier on Friday that the agreement was a bad deal and one it cannot vote for because it would “undermine the Union” between the UK’s four nations.