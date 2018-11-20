Brexit - DUP says to work with UK PM May to try to change deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May replies to questions after speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party will continue to work with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to try to get her to change her EU withdrawal deal, the party’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said on Tuesday.

“Our focus is to try to undo this damaging deal... and therefore we want to continue to work with the current government to see if the deal can be changed,” Wilson told BBC Radio Ulster, adding that the party would not advocate a leadership change in the Conservative Party.

The DUP, which props up May’s minority government, on Monday sent her a stark warning over the deal by pulling support in several parliamentary votes on a finance bill.