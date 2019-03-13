DUP says May's Brexit deal is dead

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, and Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, react on stage, at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Ireland party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday her European Union withdrawal bill is dead and should not be put to parliament for a third time.

“She will not succeed for a third time...she needs to make clear to the EU that this deal is now dead,” DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson told BBC Radio Ulster.

May’s proposed withdrawal treaty was rejected by the British parliament for a second time on Tuesday but the European Union has insisted it will not renegotiate.