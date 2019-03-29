DUP's Wilson says party will not support Brexit deal today or in the future

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Unionist Party lawmaker Sammy Wilson said on Friday he, and the rest of his party, would oppose the government’s attempt to get approval for its European Union Withdrawal Agreement at a vote later and on future occasions.

“Whatever means there are available to us should this agreement go through, we will continue to oppose it,” Wilson told parliament, ahead of a vote due at 1430 GMT.

“We will not allow Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland’s economy and the will of the people of the United Kingdom as a whole to become the plaything in the hands of bureaucrats from Brussels.”