Northern Irish DUP MP says May's position 'very, very shaky'

BELFAST (Reuters) - A lawmaker from the small Northern Irish party whose votes prop up the British government said on Wednesday Prime Minister Theresa May’s position appeared to be “very, very shaky” due to opposition to her Brexit deal.

“Westminster is full of rumours tonight about the Prime Minister, her future and what people are going to do and the very fact that she has angered people from lots of wings of her party,” Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson told the BBC. “I think her position must be very, very shaky.”