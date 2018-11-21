Northern Irish DUP says support deal with May shaky but still in place

LONDON (Reuters) - A deal to prop up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is still in place but is very shaky, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) member of parliament Sammy Wilson said.
When asked if the confidence and supply arrangement was over, Wilson said: “As far as we are concerned it is still in place.”
“It’s very shaky. It’s shaky because the prime minister has broken one of the most significant parts of the confidence and supply arrangement: that she would deliver Brexit as she promised in her manifesto.”
