DUP calls on the EU and Ireland to engage in talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party that props up the British government on Tuesday called on Dublin and Brussels to engage with Britain on finding an alternative to the “backstop”.

“It is positive that there is acceptance amongst the EU27 as well as clear statements from our own Government that there will be no hard border, even in a no deal scenario. All of which means the fuss about a backstop is unnecessary,” Nigel Dodds said.

“With the clock counting down towards 31 October, it is time for Dublin and Brussels to engage constructively and work for a deal which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.”