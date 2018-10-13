DUP leader says would prefer no Brexit deal to 'annexation' of Northern Ireland

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Saturday she would prefer no Brexit deal to a bad deal, saying the current proposal would permanently annex Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EUÕs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, Arlene Foster also said she wanted a deal that would work for the Republic of Ireland and said she would travel to Dublin for talks on Monday