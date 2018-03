BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party is not concerned by the British government’s commitment on Monday to a “backstop” solution to avoid a hard post-Brexit border as no final agreement has been made, a party source said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier address a joint news conference in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“There is nothing from today’s announcement to concern us. The border issue has not been resolved at this stage and we didn’t expect it to be,” the source said.