EU is closing down Brexit impasse options - deputy DUP leader

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking to close down options for ending the Brexit impasse, the deputy leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Thursday.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “not very optimistic” about the chances of Britain leaving the EU with a deal next month.

“It seems some within Europe have chosen to close down options rather than engage in positive and pragmatic negotiations,” the DUP’s Nigel Dodds said in a statement.