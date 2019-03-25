No shift in DUP stance against May's Brexit plan - BBC

Northern Ireland's DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to the media outside Stormont Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, showed no change in her opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in a telephone call with May on Monday, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

“No shift in DUP position after the call between Foster and May,” Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Support from the DUP is critical to May’s hopes of getting parliament to approve her Brexit plan.