Northern Ireland DUP wary of PM's new Brexit strategy

BELFAST (Reuters) - It remains to be seen whether British Prime Minister Theresa May can successfully agree a EU divorce deal with opponents in parliament whom she has demonised for years, the Northern Irish party propping up her government said on Tuesday.

“Her announcement tonight comes as little surprise. Though it remains to be seen if sub-contracting out the future of Brexit to (Labour Party leader) Jeremy Corbyn, someone whom the Conservatives have demonised for four years, will end happily,” the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said in a statement following May’s change of strategy.

“We want the result of the referendum respected, and just as we joined the Common Market as one country we must leave the EU as one country. We remain consistent in judging all Brexit outcomes against our clear unionist principles.”