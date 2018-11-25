Northern Ireland DUP's Foster - Will 'review' May support if her Brexit deal succeeds

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster speaks, at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s DUP said she would “review” the agreement that props up Britain’s Conservative government if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal is passed by the UK parliament.

“If it came to the situation that parliament did decide, and there’s no evidence that they’re going to, but if they did decide to back this deal then obviously we would have to review the confidence and supply agreement,” Arlene Foster told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, shortly after EU leaders endorsed May’s deal on Sunday.