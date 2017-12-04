Northern Ireland must leave EU on same terms as rest of UK, DUP leader Foster says

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government said the province must leave the European Union on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, said there could be no regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

“Northern Ireland must leave the European Union on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom,” Foster said.

“We will not accept any form of regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland politically or economically from the rest of the UK. And the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK must not be compromised in any way.”