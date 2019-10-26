Northern Ireland's DUP to oppose Johnson's early election plans - FT

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Senior officials from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have privately said that they were unlikely to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a snap election on Dec. 12, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The DUP’s final decision, however, would not be taken until Monday, when parliament is scheduled to vote on the early election proposal, the newspaper added, citing senior party officials.