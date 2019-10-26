Brexit
October 26, 2019 / 4:08 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Northern Ireland's DUP to oppose Johnson's early election plans - FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Senior officials from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have privately said that they were unlikely to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a snap election on Dec. 12, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The DUP’s final decision, however, would not be taken until Monday, when parliament is scheduled to vote on the early election proposal, the newspaper added, citing senior party officials.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

